Dem Chief Deputy Whip Kildee: ‘I’m Willing to Take What the Conference Committee Comes Up With’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” House Chief Deputy Democratic Whip Dan Kildee (D-MI) said he is willing to accept whatever the immigration conference committee proposes and to “empower my Democratic colleagues to give a little” in order to reach a deal.

Kildee said, “I’m willing to take what the conference committee comes up with, and I’m willing to empower my Democratic colleagues to give a little in order to move the country forward.”

