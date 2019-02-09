GOP Immigration Conferee Hoeven: ‘We’d Like to Get Something Done’ ‘by Monday’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Senator John Hoeven (R-ND), who is a member of the immigration conference committee, stated that the committee would like to come to an agreement by Monday.

Hoeven said, “Well, look, we’re working to get funding, not only for a border barrier or wall like you’re talking about, as well as personnel and technology, and we need all three. And so, the negotiating’s going on right now. We’re going back and forth. We’d like to get something done, as you said earlier, by Monday, so we can get it done.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett