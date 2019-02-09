SNL Lionizes Female Congressional Dems in ‘Women of Congress’ Superhero Sketch

In a takeoff of “Charlie’s Angels,” NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” celebrated female Democratic congressional members in it’s “Women of Congress” sketch.

The sketch comes on the heels of female Democrats wearing white to last week’s State of the Union address given to a joint session of Congress by President Donald Trump.

Among the members highlighted was Kate McKinnon as House Speaker Nancy “Madame Clap Back” Pelosi, Melissa Villaseñor as Rep. Alexandria “I Say What I Meme” Ocasio-Cortez, Leslie Jones as Rep. Maxine “Don’t Go Chasing” Waters, Cecily Strong as Sen. Kyrsten “Kooky Arizona Lady” Sinema, Ego Nwodim as Rep. Ilhan “Get The Hi-job Done” Omar, Aidy Bryant as Rep. Annie “Raise The Roof” Kuster, Heidi Gardner as Rep. Abigail “Say My Name, Say My Name” Spanberger and singer Halsey as Rep. Rashida “Impeach the Motherf–ker” Talib.

