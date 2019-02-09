SNL Mocks Media Obsession with Bezos Pics in ‘Meet the Press’ Spoof Cold Open

This week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” took a jab at the media obsession with the story alleging National Enquirer blackmailed Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

The cold open portrayed a roundtable from NBC’s “Meet the Press” that featured Keenan Thompson as Eugene Robinson, Cecily Strong as Peggy Noonan and Leslie Strong as Donna Brazile moderated by Kyle Mooney as host Chuck Todd.

“You’re all highly-respected journalists, so when all is said and done, what do you think Jeff Bezos’ penis is going to look like?” Mooney’s Todd said. “I know normally high-minded journalists wouldn’t talk about something like this, but it does involve the richest man in America and the president of the United States.”

The open also featured cast member Kate McKinnon as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Aidy Bryant as Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

