2020 Dem Hopeful Castro: We’re Going to Win Florida, Arizona, Texas

In an interview with CNN’s Van Jones that aired this weekend, Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro explained how tactically he would make the 2020 election difficult for incumbent President Donald Trump to win.

According to the former HUD secretary and San Antonio mayor, if nominated and in a head-to-head with Trump, he could win the states of Florida, Arizona and Texas, which all went for Trump in 2016.

“Number one, I’m going to win Florida, I’m going to win Texas, and I’m going to win Arizona,” Castro said. “That’s 78 electoral votes, it will speak very loudly. I believe that if I am the nominee, and I can get back places like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, and also go get places like Texas, Florida, and Arizona, which we have not been able to do.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor