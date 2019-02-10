Dem Sen. Murphy: Green New Deal Comparable to Moon Landing

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Chris Murphy (D-CT) compared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) so-called Green New Deal to the moon landing.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You co-sponsored a resolution outlining a green new deal in the Senates that calls for a sweeping overhaul of the entire U.S. economy in ten years by ‘Meeting 100% of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable and zero-emissionz energy sources.’ A fellow senator who caucuses with the Democrats, Independent Senator Angus King of Maine and Obama former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz say they don’t think this plan is realistic.”

Murphy saidM, “I think it’s absolutely realistic and we need to set our sights high. There are a lot of people who said it wasn’t realistic for the United States to get a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s1 when President Kennedy initially outlined that goal but we did it. And I think we have to set our sights high. I have a 10-year-old and 7-year-old. Global warming is a threat to the planet. And so if we don’t command this country to think big about saving our nation and our world from destruction, then I don’t think we’re going to get close to meeting the mark.”

