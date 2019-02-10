Elizabeth Warren: Trump ‘May Not Even Be a Free Person’ by the 2020 Election

Sunday at a campaign organizing event in Cedar Rapids, IA, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suggested President Donald Trump could be in prison before the 2020 presidential election.

Warren said, “Here’s what bothers me, by the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president.”

She added, “In fact, he may not even be a free person. But here’s how I see it: Donald Trump is not the only problem we’ve got. Donald Trump is the symptom of a badly broken system.”

