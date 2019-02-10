Hillary Clinton: ‘There’s No National Emergency At Our Border’

Sunday on Showtime’s, “The Circus” former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump should not declare a national emergency to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border because she argued there was “no national emergency at our border.”

Clinton said, “I just don’t think you should call national emergencies unless there truly is a national emergency. There’s no national emergency at our border. And he’s frustrated because he can’t even get his own party to support his request. And he shouldn’t be breaking new ground and causing new precedents that really may come back to not only haunt him, but our country. He should go through regular order. He couldn’t get Congress when he had Republican control. He can’t get it now. Then work with Congress. Every Democrat, every Republican wants to do what is right to secure our border. They disagree with his demand that there is only one way to do that.”

