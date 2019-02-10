Meadows: I Expect Trump ‘to Take Some Kind of Executive Action’ if He Doesn’t Get Wall Funding

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said he expected President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency” to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border if Congress does not reach a deal before Friday’s deadline to stop a government shutdown.

Meadows said, “What we’re seeing with these negotiations going on, I don’t know that they’re real serious about reaching a compromise. I mean, they’ve met twice in almost two weeks now.”

He continued, “I think we need the make sure our border is secure, not just from a standpoint of strategic fencing or border slats, whatever you want to call it, but we need to make sure that once and for all, we secure our border to make sure our communities are safe.”

He added, “I do expect the president to take some kind of executive action. A national emergency is certainly part of that. There are a few other things in his toolbox that he could use, but I do expect him to do that if we don’t reach a compromise.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN