Senate Appropriations Chair Shelby: Border Deal Talks Are ‘Stalled’

On this weekend’s broadcast of on “Fox News Sunday,” Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL) said congressional talks on border security were “stalled,” which could lead to another government shutdown.

One of the Republicans negotiators, Shelby said, “I think the talks are stalled right now. I’m hoping we can get off the dime later today or in the morning because time is ticking away but we’ve got some problems with the Democrats dealing with ICE, that is detaining criminals that come into the U.S., and they want a cap on them. We don’t want a cap on that.”

He continued, “We’ve got to start movement.”

He added, “I’ll say 50-50 we get a deal.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN