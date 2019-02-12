Booker: ‘I’ll Be Looking to Women First’ to Be My Running Mate

On Tuesday’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated that he believes Democratic presidential tickets should have gender and race diversity, and if he gets the nomination, he will look at women to be his running mate first.

Host Rachel Maddow asked, “If you got the nomination, would you commit to choosing a woman as your vice presidential running mate?”

Booker answered, “I’m not going to make any specific commitments. … I think that you will rarely see a Democratic ticket anymore without gender diversity, race diversity. I think it’s something that we should have. So, I’m not going to box myself in, but, should I become it, you know I’ll be looking to women first.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett