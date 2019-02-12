Klobuchar: I’d Vote for Green New Deal, But I ‘See It as Aspirational’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that she would vote for the Green New Deal, but she sees the plan as “aspirational.”

Klobuchar said, “I see it as aspirational. I see it as a jump-start. So, I would vote yes, but I would also, if it got down to the nitty-gritty of an actual legislation, as opposed to oh, here are some goals we have, that would be different for me.”

Klobuchar added that she isn’t in favor of reducing air travel, or giving economic security to people who are unwilling to work.

