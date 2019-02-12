MSNBC Analyst: Hannity Will ‘Fold Like a Cheap Suit’ and Support ‘Garbage Compromise’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” former Justice Department spokesman and network justice and security analyst Matt Miller predicted Fox News host Sean Hannity would “fold like a cheap suit,” and no longer criticize the compromise government funding deal he referred to as “garbage.”

NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla said, “The question, the only question at this hour, is will Sean Hannity also buy into it? He’s already lost Ann Coulter, but I imagine that there will be some consultations going on between the president and Sean Hannity and at some point, he will buy in, too, and declare this a victory.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “The president on line three — ‘Sean, please don’t call it a garbage compromise, it’s all I could do, Sean, please.’ ‘OK, OK watch tonight’ I don’t have words for how ridiculous that was.”

She added, “You know you’re in trouble politically when Sean Hannity isn’t attacking me, and he isn’t attacking the press, and he isn’t attacking the Democrats, but the Republicans. This is the bottom of the political barrel.”

Miller said, “I have a prediction by the time 9:00 tonight rolls around, Sean Hannity is going to fold like a cheap suit, he’s going to have gotten the message that you saw the president said in the Oval Office today, or he was in the Cabinet room.”

He added, “It’s pretty clear this train is leaving the station, Sean Hannity is going to get on board — he’s not going to leave Donald Trump out there hanging by himself.”

