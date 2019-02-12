Schultz: ‘It’s Time to Disrupt the Two-Party System’ — If I Run It Will Be a Three-Person Race in 50 States

Tuesday during a CNN town hall event broadcast, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said he was considering running as an independent for President of the United States to “disrupt the two-party system.”

Schultz said, “I have a strong belief that it’s time to disrupt the two-party system, that it’s broken, that is based on revenge politics. And now people have asked me, how could you win? And I think this is a very important point.”

He continued, “In the last almost 30 years, every presidential election basically came down to eight to ten battleground states. But can you imagine a situation if I run for president, we will be on the ballot of every state, and then the majority of every state, almost 50 states, a couple of them will not be in play, but let’s say 45, for the first time in over 30 years, everyone’s vote will matter. If you’re a Democrat in a red state, your vote doesn’t matter, because it’s predetermined, and vice versa. But in a three-person race, in almost 50 states, for the first time in over 30 years, American people have a voice, and their vote really counts. ”

He added, “I’m here not saying I’m against the Democratic Party. I’m here saying I no longer recognize how far left they’ve gone. I just don’t see myself in the party. And I believe that the majority of Americans feel like I do, the far right and the far left does not represent them, and they’re looking for a home. I also think millions of Republicans, millions of Republicans who do not want to pull the lever for Donald Trump, if they have a better choice versus a far-left Democrat, will come my way.”

