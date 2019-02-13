Filmmaker Spike Lee: Christopher Columbus Was a ‘Terrorist’

During a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” discussing his film “BlacKkKlansman,” director Spike Lee called Christopher Columbus a “terrorist.”

Lee lamented the fact he was not told that George Washington owned slaves and that Columbus’ history is not taught in schools.

“I also have to say the reason why I’m wearing this hat and pullover is that many years ago the first slaves were brought to this country in Jamestown, Virginia, 1619 and 2019,” Lee shared. “I think that a lot of people need to know this. Because this is part of American history, which is not all good. You know, I think that when I was in public school in Brooklyn, New York, I was not told George Washington owned slaves. I was told he chopped down the cherry tree and wouldn’t tell a lie. In 1492, this guy, this terrorist sailed the ocean blue. I mean, we have got to start teaching, I feel, my opinion, let’s be honest about our history and let’s move forward. We’re not honest about our history.”

“We’ve got to move forward,” he emphasized.

