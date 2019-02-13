GOP Sen. Lankford Cautions Against National Emergency — ‘Best Thing We Can Do Is Actually Reprogram Funds’

Wednesday, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) voiced his concern with President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency at the border, citing the possibility it gets “caught up in the courts.”

“The best thing that we can do is actually reprogram funds,” Kennedy told host John Berman. “That fund’s allocated to certain law enforcement entities or to national defense entities and to be able to say those funds can also be used for border security, including anything on a barrier. That stays within the parameters of the law, we don’t have to deal with a court case.”

He added, “If you get into a court case in declaring a national emergency, moving from one fund to another is going to get caught up in the courts for a couple of years and it doesn’t solve the problem.”

