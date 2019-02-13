Graham: Take Border Deal as a ‘Down Payment’ and ‘Build This Damn Wall’

Late Wednesday, shortly before the text of a Senate and House conference committee bill was released that if passed would prevent another government shutdown on Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) offered advice for President Donald Trump regarding construction of a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Graham urged the president to use fund allocated by the last Congress for potential border wall construction, in addition to the $1.375 billion offered in the conference committee proposal.

“Take this as a down payment,” Graham said. “Go into the defense bill and move money around like Congress allowed you to do last year, and build this damn wall. $5.7 billion is what he wants. The difference between $1.375 [billion], find on your own, declare a national emergency because it is and move the money around and secure this border.”

