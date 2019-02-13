MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch: History Will Frown on GOP for Backing ‘Slimeball’ Trump

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network contributor Donny Deutsch predicted history would “frown” on Republicans for supporting President Donald Trump.

Deutsch said, “History will really frown on the Republicans. You just gave one instance. How about sending troops down when there’s no caravan coming. Sending American troops down literally like Tinkertoy soldiers. We can go on and on and on, and they stand by. To me, you see is what you get with Trump. What you see is what you get. He’s a slimeball. He’s a liar. He’s a conman. These are all of the politicians that were voted to serve their constituencies. To me, these are the real cowards. History will cast them not as quite as villainous as Trump but as weak co-conspirators, and it’s tragic.”

