Pence: Rep. Omar Should Be Removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Vice President Mike Pence addressed Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitic tweets.

In that appearance, Pence called for Omar to lose her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment.

Pence said, “Representative Omar’s tweets were a disgrace. Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress or anywhere in our country or the free world. I think it was right for Democrat leaders to condemn those remarks. But I think it’s important that people that articulate antisemitic views are also held accountable. The Republican leadership was right to condemn Steven King’s remarks and also to remove him from the committee. There were consequences to what he said. And unless Representative Omar resigns from Congress, at minimum Democrat leaders should remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

He added, “I served on that committee for more than a decade, Andrea. One of the things that always united that committee was strong support for our relationship with Israel and a strong condemnation of antisemitism. The truth is antisemitism is not just wrong. It’s dangerous. And Polish Jews during the Nazi occupation experienced one of the darkest chapters in human history. I’ll be at the Warsaw Ghetto tomorrow, my wife and I will pay our respects at Auschwitz on Friday. It’s important that the leaders in the Congress take a firm stand against anti-Semitism. And I think it requires consequences in this case.”

