Sarah Sanders: ‘Rest Assured’ Trump Will ‘Deliver’ on the Wall

Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders commented on the border deal reached by the conference committee to avoid another partial government shutdown.

Although Sanders said President Donald Trump will want to look at the full package before committing to signing the deal, she guaranteed the president will “deliver” on his promise of a border wall.

“[Trump]’s going to get the job done no matter what,” Sanders told “Fox & Friends.”

“We’ll see what the final package looks like and the president will make a determination on whether or not he’s going to sign it, but you can rest assured the president promised he was going to build the wall and he’s going to deliver — just like he said he was going to run for president and win, and he has, he said he was going to make better trade deals and he has, he said he was going to rebuild the military and he has, said he was going to grow the economy and he’s done that,” she added. “He’s promised he’s going to build the wall and he’s going to get that done, too.”

