Dem Rep. Castro: There Will Be a Joint Resolution and Lawsuit Against Trump’s Emergency Declaration

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) stated that if President Trump declares a national emergency or tries to move around money to fund a border wall, “we’ll challenge him in Congress. We’ll challenge him in the courts.”

Castro said, “I am prepared, if the president does declare a national emergency to build his border wall, to file a joint resolution under the National Emergencies Act that would essentially terminate his declaration.”

Castro added, “Obviously, it depends on what he’s trying to do, but we also believe that he’s very limited in his ability to move money within DHS to build a wall. So, we’ll challenge him in Congress. We’ll challenge him in the courts. And I think the American people will challenge the president.”

He later stated, “I believe that there will be a lawsuit filed…we will file, likely, a joint resolution to negate or terminate his declaration, and hopefully take a vote on that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett