Dem Whip Clyburn: Rep. Ilhan Omar Has a ‘Tremendous Future in Politics’

Thursday on CNN, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) was asked to weigh in on the controversy surrounding freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who was forced to apologize for a perceived antisemitic tweet earlier in the week.

Clyburn urged people to move on from her remarks and said that he believed she had a “tremendous future in politics.”

“I’ve had a very long talk with her,” Clyburn said. “I like her a whole lot. I think she was very sincere in her apology. And I wish we would just go on and stop beating up on people when they make a mistake. All of us have misspoken at one time or another. All of us have to learn the processes up here. I think she is an incredible young lady who has a tremendous future in politics. And I’m going to be as supportive as I possibly can of her. And I wish we would just go on and put this behind us.”

