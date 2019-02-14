GOP Sen. Scott Slams Rep. Omar for Antisemitism — Dems Seems to ‘Agree with Her’

Thursday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called out Democratic leaders for their inaction on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in response to her open antisemitism.

Scott said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” that the Democratic Party has not “reprimanded” Omar or held her “accountable” for her “disgusting” remarks.

“What is the deal with Representative Omar? What do you think she is there doing? And does she define the Democratic Party?” host Hugh Hewitt asked.

It sure, well, clearly, she’s not been reprimanded by the Democratic Party for what she said,” replied Scott. “It’s, I mean, she’s been very antisemitic. Nothing has happened to her, right? And so they’re not holding her accountable, so they must agree with her. It’s disgusting what she’s saying.”

