McCabe: ‘I Was Very Concerned’ I Could Put Russia Case on ‘Solid Ground’

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe recalled working the Russia investigation into collusion, sharing in an interview for CBS’s “60 Minutes” that he was “very concerned” that he was able to put the case on “absolutely solid ground.”

McCabe said he feared someone would remove him from the investigation and he wanted to ensure the case would not vanish without a trace.

“I met with the team investigating the Russia cases, and I asked the team to go back and conduct an assessment to determine where are we with these efforts and what steps do we need to take going forward,” McCabe recalled. “I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion that were I removed quickly or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace. I wanted to make sure that our case was on solid ground and if somebody came in behind me and closed it and tried to walk away from it, they would not be able to do that without creating a record why they’d made that decision.”

