Mike Pence: I Never Heard Any Discussion of the 25th Amendment

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Vice President Mike Pence reacted to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe saying there were meetings at the Justice Department about removing President Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment during an interview set to air on CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

Pence said, “Well, I never heard of it. I never heard any discussion of the 25th Amendment. And frankly, I find any suggestion of it to be absurd.”

He continued, “This president’s been producing for the American people. And I couldn’t be more proud to stand with him. And the words, the writings of a disgraced FBI agent won’t change that fact for the American people.”

He added, “I never heard any discussion of the 25th Amendment by members of this government.”

