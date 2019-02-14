MSNBC’s Hunt: Trump Got National Emergency Idea from Hannity — GOP Lawmakers Not on Board

Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt said Republican lawmakers are criticizing President Donald Trump’s intention to declared a national emergency to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Hunt said, “Don’t forget this is DHS, it’s also other appropriations bills, there is a lot of congressional old school buy in here. There is a lot of work from the appropriation committee that are used to working across the aisle. I think that is what assures — and you saw this on the Senate vote, too, 80 plus votes for cloture and final passage. I think you will see something similar in the House.”

She continued, “One thing that I wonder, this president is very mercurial, as we know, his commitment to signing the bill seems ironclad, but the criticisms coming from Republicans just as we have been standing here talking. Rep. Cathy Morris Rodgers, she was in leadership in the House until recently, is saying the same thing as Nancy Pelosi. ‘What would President Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren do with this power? We cannot possibly give it up.’ Marco Rubio is saying something similar.”

She added, “So clearly the president got the idea from Sean Hannity and others like him that say you have to swallow this, but you have to declare this emergency. I think this problem is going to fester here for the president.”

