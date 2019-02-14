O’Rourke: ‘Hard to Make a Rational Case’ for Emergency Declaration – ‘The Border Has Never Been as Safe and Secure’

During a portion of an interview with MSNBC set to air on Thursday’s “All In,” former Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) stated that it is difficult to “make a rational case” for a national emergency declaration, putting troops on the border, or additional border barriers, and “The border has never been as safe and secure as it is now.”

O’Rourke said, “It’s hard to make a rational case for an emergency declaration or troops on the border or any amount of additional border walls or border fencing or steel slats, even if it’s not 5.5 billion, even if it’s only 1.25. The border has never been as safe and secure as it is now.”

