Schiff: Trump ‘Doesn’t Care’ What Happens When Emergency Declaration Is Challenged in Court

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that President Trump “doesn’t care what happens” when his national emergency declaration is challenged in court.

Schiff said, “I don’t think he cares at all whether this passes constitutional muster. He certainly doesn’t care whether it’s constitutional, but he also doesn’t care what happens when it gets challenged in the courts. All he really wants to do is present some fig leaf. He’s getting less funding today than he would have if he hadn’t shut down the government. He is getting criticized by the same conservatives that caused him to shut down the government to begin with. So, this is a political maneuver, and really not more than that, in terms of the president.”

