MSNBC’s Deutsch: ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Ocasio-Cortez ‘Handing’ Presidency Back to Trump

During Friday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, network commentator Donny Deutsch warned “extremely dangerous” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) could be “handing” the presidency back to President Donald Trump in 2020 with her actions and statements.

The freshman congresswoman has come under fire from both sides for applauding Amazon pulling its second headquarters out of her district and for her Green New Deal.

“When you have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who I find extremely dangerous at this point, and I hope she doesn’t tweet ‘Who are you Donny Deutsch I don’t care about you or anything,’ basically she has a Twitter following that’s her power base, to basically come out and say what a great thing it is, we can take that money and give it to teachers. It doesn’t exist. It’s an abatement. $27 billion, we put down three. That’s business. That’s what happens,” argued Deutsch.

“And you attach this to the Green Deal and you are handing President Trump — President Trump now gets to go, the Democrats don’t want jobs. The Democrats don’t want companies coming to your neighborhoods,” he continued. “The Democrats have a Green Deal that wants a 70% tax rate, wants jobs for everybody, even just hand to you, tuition handed to you, socialism.”

Deutsch also added that other Democrats need to rein in Ocasio-Cortez and other “new fresh progressive faces” in the party.

“We are in a dangerous place and if people in the party don’t start to speak up against people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is young and dynamic, but does not know what she’s talking about, and her and her cohorts, some of these new fresh progressive faces are going to hand the presidency back to Donald Trump. I want everybody to understand that,” he cautioned.

