Maher to Democrats: ‘Let’s Not Eat Our Own’ in 2020

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher urged Democrats to not eat their own in 2020 and defended Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and former Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) from criticisms they have received.

Maher began by saying, “Let’s not eat our own, the way we nitpicked Hillary to death over her emails and other bullshit.”

He continued, “Kamala Harris has already had to play defense because it’s come out that when she was a prosecutor, she prosecuted people. Not very progressive. She should have found a way to apply more forgiveness, and the fact that she didn’t is unforgivable. Elizabeth Warren claimed to be Native American. So what? Trump claimed to be human. If you think this stupid, blown-out-of-proportion Indian controversy makes her inauthentic, you’re the phony. She is the champion of consumer rights in the age of income inequality. When it comes to Elizabeth Warren, I have no reservations. Bernie Sanders? We used to like him, but he didn’t personally chaperone everyone on his campaign, so he’s a sex monster once removed. A candidate has to have tough standards for their staff, but not too tough, that’s Amy Klobuchar. Oh yeah, last week, we learned she’s verbally abusive. Then again, this came from the Huffington Post. So, I gotta ask, do you mean actually abusive, or what millennials think of as abusive? … Beto O’Rourke took oil money. Yeah, he’s in Texas. All the money in Texas is oil money.”

Maher further criticized “ridiculous purity tests” in society.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett