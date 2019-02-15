Maher: Trump’s Emergency Declaration Is ‘More of That Slow-Moving Coup’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump’s national emergency declaration is “more of that slow-moving coup that I keep talking about.”

Maher said, “[T]his is fundamental, really serious, democracy hanging by a thread kind of stuff, it is. It’s more of that slow-moving coup that I keep talking about. The rule since 1787 in this country has been Congress is the one who decides how we spend the money, okay? Trump found a line somewhere in America’s laws that said yes, except if a president declares a national emergency. Now, of course, the only thing that stopped all the other presidents from doing this before it is that they had some respect for what our country is built on. But, one weapon that does not work on this president is saying good people wouldn’t do that. It’s like using sarcasm on Siri.”

