Nadler: Trump Saying He ‘Didn’t Need to’ Declare Emergency ‘A Body Blow to His Case’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said that President Trump’s statement that he “didn’t need to” declare a national emergency is “a body blow to his case.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “So, do you believe that those words will weigh heavy in any legal reckoning of the move?”

Nadler answered, “They certainly will. Because the lawsuit will say that the — that there is no real emergency. And he’ll say there’s a real emergency. And here, he — the defense will be that the president decides whether there’s an emergency, the court can’t look behind that. And here the president’s saying there’s no real emergency. That’s a body blow to his case.”

