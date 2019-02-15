Trump Praises Hannity, Limbaugh, Carlson, Ingraham; Takes a Dig at Coulter

Friday during an appearance in the Rose Garden, President Donald Trump reacted to a reporter’s question asking if he was influenced by some conservative media opinionmakers in setting policy.

In his response, Trump named Fox News host and radio talker Sean Hannity, radio talker Rush Limbaugh, conservative columnist Ann Coulter, and Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. The president offered praise to all except for Coulter, but said he still liked her given she picked him in the very early going of the 2016 cycle to be president.

“Sean Hannity has been a terrific, terrific supporter of what I do,” he said. “Not of me — if I change my views he wouldn’t be with me.”

“Rush Limbaugh, I think he’s a great guy. He can speak for three hours without a phone call, try doing that,” Trump added. “He has one of the biggest audiences in the history of the world, this guy is unbelievable.”

On Coulter, he described himself as hardly knowing her, despite having her introduce him at one of his rallies.

“Ann Coulter, I hardly know her,” Trump said. “The press loved saying ‘Ann Coulter.’ She is probably really nice. I just don’t have the time to speak to her.”

Trump continued down the list with Carlson and Ingraham.

“Laura has been great, Laura Ingraham. Tucker Carlson has been great,” he continued. “People get what we’re doing. They get it. They really get it. And I’m honored by it.”

