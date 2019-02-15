Trump: We’ll ‘Possibly Get a Bad Ruling’ on Emergency Declaration, ‘Hopefully’ We’ll Win at SCOTUS

During his speech announcing a national emergency declaration on Friday, President Trump stated that there will “possibly” be a “bad ruling” against his emergency declaration in the 9th Circuit, and “hopefully” the declaration will win in front of the Supreme Court.

Trump said, “[W]e will have a national emergency. And we will then be sued, and they will sue us in the 9th Circuit, even though it shouldn’t be there. And we will possibly get a bad ruling, and then we’ll get another bad ruling. And then we’ll end up in the Supreme Court, and hopefully, we’ll get a fair shake, and we’ll win in the Supreme Court, just like the ban.”

