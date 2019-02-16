Brooks: Democrats Have Made It ‘Hard For a Lot of Moderates to Support Anything’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that Democrats have made it difficult “for a lot of moderates to support anything.”

Brooks stated, “As Donald Trump makes it extremely hard to think about supporting somebody like that, I find the Democrats have done an outstanding job of making it hard for a lot of moderates to support anything.”

He then turned to the Green New Deal, which he said, “concentrates power in the hands of the Washington elite in a way nothing has done since World War II.”

