Brooks: Emergency Declaration Is Trump ‘Giving Himself a Performance Trophy’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Trump’s national emergency declaration is the president “giving himself a performance trophy” after he lost the government shutdown.

Brooks said, “Yeah, well, this is awful. You know, I don’t think it has anything to do with any invasion, as he claimed. I think he lost the government shutdown, so he’s giving himself a performance trophy, so he can say, I’m a winner. I think this is more about his psyche than anything actually in the country. And it is a complete violation of any constitutional position that any liberal or any conservative should believe in.”

He later added that the emergency declaration is “an even more egregious grab of White House power” than President Obama’s executive actions.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett