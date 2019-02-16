Clyburn: I’m Not Optimistic Disapproval Resolution on Emergency Declaration Passes Senate – ‘Great Possibility’ House Sues

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that there’s “a great possibility” the House of Representatives will sue President Trump over his emergency declaration and that he isn’t optimistic the Senate will pass a resolution of disapproval.

Clyburn said, “I really believe the votes are there in order to pass a resolution of disapproval. … And hopefully, the Senate will agree. Now, I don’t hold out any hope that they will. And I certainly know that if they were to agree with us, the president would probably veto it.”

Host Joy Reid then asked, “[I]s there a possibility that the House of Representatives might sue the president, as the Republicans attempted to sue President Obama when they didn’t like, I believe it was over the Affordable Care Act or DACA?”

Clyburn answered, “There’s a great possibility. I think Speaker Pelosi has spoken to that. But the fact of the matter is, by the time you get back up there in another week and get a suit done, we’ll be about 15th in line. Because I think there must be four or five suits already.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett