Alec Baldwin Reprises Trump Role to Bash Rose Garden Emergency Announcement in SNL Cold Open

On this weekend’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” actor Alec Baldwin once again performed the role of President Donald Trump in the show’s cold open.

Baldwin’s Trump spoofed the president’s emergency order announcement from the Rose Garden on Friday.

“Let’s cut to the chase, folks: We need wall, OK? We have a tremendous amount of drugs flowing into the country from the southern border or the ‘brown line’ as many people have asked me not to call it. That’s why we need wall because wall works. Wall makes safe. You don’t have to be smart to understand that. In fact, it’s even easier to understand if you’re not that smart.”

