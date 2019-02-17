CA AG Becerra: California Is ‘Definitely and Imminently’ Filing a Lawsuit Against Trump’s Emergency

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he “definitely and imminently” planned to file a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border.

When asked if and when a lawsuit will happen, Becerra said, “Definitely, and imminently.”

He added, “We are prepared. We knew something like this might happen, and with our sister state partners, we are ready to go.”

Becerra specified to ABC News after his interview that New Mexico, Oregon, Hawaii and Minnesota will be joining California in the lawsuit.

