Duckworth: Senate Has Votes to Formally Disapprove of Trump Emergency Declaration

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) there are enough votes in the U.S. Senate to pass a resolution disapproving of President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Duckworth said, “I think we do. Now, whether we have enough for an override and veto, that’s a different story. But frankly, I think there’s enough people in the Senate who are concerned that what he’s doing is robbing from the military and the DOD to go build this wall.”

She added, “Frankly the president is trying to take the power of the purse away from the legislative branch. We are co-equal branches of government, and he’s trying to do executive overreach, and it’s uncalled for.”

