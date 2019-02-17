McCarthy: Trump Has Authority to Declare Emergency — ‘Thousands of Americans Are Dying’

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said President Donald Trump has the authority to declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border because of the human trafficking and drugs moving across it.

McCarthy said, “First of all, does the president have the authority and the answer is yes. Since 1976 when the law passed presidents have declared more than 60 emergencies.”

He continued, “Yes, it’s a crisis and emergency along our border. First of all, think about the human trafficking that is happening. Think about the children being moved across the country. Think about the amount of drugs and how many thousands of Americans are dying most of that is coming through the Southern border. The president, one, has authority. Yes, it is an emergency.”

