Rush Limbaugh: 25th Amendment Discussions ‘Silent Coup,’ Mueller Probe a ‘Cover-Up’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” nationally syndicated conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe claim that Justice Department officials had discussions about the use of the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump was a “silent coup.”

Limbaugh said, “These people are unelected. They took it upon themselves to overthrow the election results of 2016. Ignoring the potential real collusion and conspiracy between Democrats and Russians to undermine the Trump candidacy and the Trump presidency. The Mueller investigation, I believe is a cover-up of all of that. It is to distract everybody’s attention.”

He continued, “We’re losing sight of what happened. People unelected, simply ’cause they don’t like a guy’s hairstyle or like where he came from, decided the American people’s decision was invalid and began a systematic process to get him thrown out of office.”

He added, “This is a silent coup. These guys, if you ask me, ought to be the ones in jail. They ought to be the ones under investigation. What they have done working with agents from the Obama intelligence agencies is simply unprecedented. This is one of the greatest political hoaxes that has been perpetrated on the people of these countries.”

