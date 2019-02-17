Stephen Miller: George W. Bush’s Immigration Record ‘Astonishing Betrayal’ of American People

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House senior adviser Stephen Miller described former President George W. Bush’s record on immigration as an “astonishing betrayal.”

Miller said, “As you know, when George Bush came into office, illegal immigration total doubled from 6 million to 12 million by the time he left office.”

He added, “That represented an astonishing betrayal of the American people. I’m not gonna sit here today and tell you that George Bush defended this country on the southern border because he did not.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN