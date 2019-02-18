Dem Rep. Garamendi: Trump Is ‘Totally Out of Control’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “out of control,” in response to reports the president was considering firing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Garamendi said, “This is Presidents Day. Let’s think about the presidents that we’re honoring today and how they carried this nation forward and then this man, Trump. It’s an OMG moment.”

He added, “I think what we have here, the president is totally out of control. He doesn’t want to listen to this intelligence community at all. He’d rather listen to Putin. That was part of what was in the McCabe interview. And it appears to be over and over again that he’s more than willing to listen to Putin and the Russians than he is to his own intelligence people. It is an extraordinarily serious problem of national security when the president refuses to accept the information from the intelligence community. We just have to hope and pray that nothing serious is going to take place. I don’t know. I just—take a deep breath and pray, because this man is totally out of control and putting our nation in serious jeopardy and we haven’t even begun to talk about the Constitution.”

