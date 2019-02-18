Dem Rep. Quigley: Talks of 25th Amendment ‘Shocking,’ but ‘Merited’

Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) reacted Monday to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe describing in an interview that talks about invoking the 25th Amendment had taken place to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Quigley said the discussion of invoking the 25th Amendment is “shocking,” but also “merited.”

“Let’s look at the situation, and it’s pretty dramatic,” Quigley outlined on CNN’s “New Day.” “The Russian investigation began as a counterintelligence investigation because the intelligence community with a great deal of certainty unanimously came to the conclusions the Russians attacked the democratic process to help one candidate and hurt the other. The investigation that Mr. McCabe is referencing was raising questions about whether the president of the United States was compromised. This is extraordinary.”

He continued, “So, a theoretical discussion about what would happen, I would assume, if it came to the conclusion that the president was compromised, is not a surprise. The fact that it’s being discussed, sure, it is shocking. But what we’re learning about what the president’s associates and what the president has done since he took office is extraordinary. And I believe that discussion was merited.”

