Dershowitz: Congress Failing to Authorize Funds the President Wants Isn’t an Emergency

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that Congress failing to authorize funding that the president wants Congress to authorize isn’t an emergency.

Dershowitz stated that the legal rationale for President Trump’s emergency declaration is “very questionable.”

He continued, “Emergency generally means something that happens so quickly that there isn’t time for Congress to act. I don’t think an emergency includes a failure by the branch of government that’s authorized to expend funds, namely the House of Representatives and the Congress, to authorize funds that the president wants to see authorized and they refuse to do it. I don’t think that’s an emergency.”

