Graham on 25th Amendment Revelations: ‘One of the Most Significant Moments in American History if It’s True’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sounded off on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s claim Justice Department officials considered using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office in 2017.

The South Carolina Republican vowed to conduct oversight over “those who watch us.”

“It’s one of the most significant moments in American history if it’s true,” Graham said. “You had the acting head of the FBI talking to the deputy attorney general about replacing the president. So what I’ll do — oversight is part of my job. We do have checks and balances, so the Congress will watch those who watch us. I’ll try to find out who was in these meetings and talk to all of them, and figure out who is lying because somebody’s lying.”

