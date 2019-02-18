Kasich: Trump National Emergency Declaration ‘a Political Declaration’

During Monday’s “New Day” on CNN, former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) acknowledged the “serious problem” at the southern border, but said it is not enough to declare a national emergency.

Kasich explained President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration “a political declaration.”

“Do I think the border is a serious problem? I do. Enough to declare it a national emergency like the president is doing? No, because I think this is a political declaration,” Kasich argued. “And frankly, you don’t do end runs around Congress. The purpose of the national declaration was to say if we really have a problem here that is something that everybody agrees upon, rather than going through the formal process of running everything through the Congress, the committees, the subcommittees, the this thing, the that thing — give the president the authority to do what the president needs to do, which is in the interest and agreed to by all the parties in the country that it’s an emergency. This is not the case.”

