Klobuchar: ‘Have I Pushed People Too Hard? Yes’ – I Have Staff That Have Worked for Me for Years

During a town hall on CNN on Monday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said she has “pushed people too hard” at times, she has had multiple staffers stay with her for years, and that she hopes people will be able to hear from and meet some of the people who have worked for her.

Klobuchar began, “I love my staff. A number of them from the campaign are here right now. I’ve had the same people who have worked for me for years. My chief of staff has worked for me for six years, my state director for seven years, my campaign manager for 14 years. So, you need to know that that’s my management.”

Klobuchar then touted her work managing people in the private and public sector.

She continued, “Am I a tough boss sometimes? Yes. Have I pushed people too hard? Yes. But I have kept expectations for myself that are very high. I’ve asked my staff to meet those same expectations. And that, the big point for me, is I want the country to meet high expectations. Because we don’t have that going now.”

Klobuchar added, “I hope that you’ll be able to hear and meet some of the people that I’m so proud of” who have worked for her.

