Klobuchar: I Don’t Support Free Four-Year College

During a town hall on CNN on Monday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said she doesn’t support free four-year college and expressed doubt over the ability to afford such a plan.

Klobuchar began, “I think we have to do everything to help our students afford college. My idea is to make it easier to refinance, to start with two-year degrees, the community colleges being free.”

Klobuchar further touted extending Pell Grants.

She later added, “I am not for free four-year college for all, no. … I wish — if I was a magic genie and could give that to everyone and we could afford it, I would.”

